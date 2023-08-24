Windward (LON:WNWD) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Windward Ltd. (LON:WNWD – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.55). Approximately 152,688 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 99,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.57).

Windward Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £40.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 52.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 47.72.

Windward Company Profile

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and maritime expertise to digitalize the maritime industry. The company's AI-powered software solution provides real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions, a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem, and its impact on safety, security, finance, and business.

Further Reading

