Wirtual (WIRTUAL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $532.32

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last seven days, Wirtual has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Wirtual has a market cap of $100.23 million and $532.32 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wirtual token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co.

Wirtual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

