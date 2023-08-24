WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) versus Merriman (OTCMKTS:MERR) Critical Review

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) and Merriman (OTCMKTS:MERR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WisdomTree and Merriman’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree $301.35 million 3.46 $50.68 million $0.72 9.64 Merriman N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WisdomTree has higher revenue and earnings than Merriman.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

WisdomTree has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merriman has a beta of -1.29, suggesting that its share price is 229% less volatile than the S&P 500.

82.3% of WisdomTree shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.0% of Merriman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for WisdomTree and Merriman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree 0 1 2 0 2.67 Merriman 0 0 0 0 N/A

WisdomTree currently has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 26.08%. Given WisdomTree’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WisdomTree is more favorable than Merriman.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree and Merriman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree 39.37% 12.00% 4.24% Merriman N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WisdomTree beats Merriman on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WisdomTree

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

About Merriman

(Get Free Report)

Merriman Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Merriman Capital, Inc., provides capital market advisory and research, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's investment banking services include corporate financing services, such as initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and private placements services; and strategic advisory services comprise transaction-specific advice regarding mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and privatizations, as well as general strategic advice. It also offers institutional brokerage services, including institutional sales trading and equity execution, and options execution services to institutional clients. In addition, the company executes securities transactions for money managers, mutual funds, hedge funds, insurance companies, and pension and profit-sharing plans; and provides integrated research and trading solutions, as well as capital markets advisory services. It primarily serves institutional investors and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Merriman Curhan Ford Group, Inc. and changed its name to Merriman Holdings, Inc. in August 2010. Merriman Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.