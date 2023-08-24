Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Workday updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.87. 3,613,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,849. The company has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.56, a PEG ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Workday has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $240.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Workday from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Workday from $247.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Workday from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.47.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,146,694.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,146,694.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

