X Square Capital LLC Sells 2,381 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

X Square Capital LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,365,000 after acquiring an additional 58,249 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 28,551 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $41.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $152.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average is $42.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.