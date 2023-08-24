Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Trading Down 2.8%

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 12,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Xiaomi Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware and software services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

