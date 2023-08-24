Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) COO Ryan Junk Sells 585 Shares

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) COO Ryan Junk sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $12,571.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,699.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ryan Junk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 27th, Ryan Junk sold 15,097 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $300,581.27.

Xponential Fitness Trading Down 6.1 %

XPOF stock traded down $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,935. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.07. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $77.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.93 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 50.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on XPOF shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

