Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.84.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.0 %
YUM stock
opened at $129.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.37.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Yum! Brands Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,951 shares of company stock worth $2,444,113 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Yum! Brands Company Profile
Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.
