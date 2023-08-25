12,526 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parker Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $218.59. 3,630,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,705. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.48 and its 200 day moving average is $210.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $308.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

