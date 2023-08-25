1,277 Shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Acquired by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 114,670.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,338,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,515,000 after buying an additional 6,333,242 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,394,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,997,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 630.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 113,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,373,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,646. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $56.15 and a 52-week high of $78.97. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.15.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

