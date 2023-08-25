18,972 Shares in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 142.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,799,949.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at $35,345,599.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,799,949.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at $35,345,599.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,975.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EHC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.36. 71,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,413. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $72.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

About Encompass Health

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

