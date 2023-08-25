2,300 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.32. 643,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,093. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $164.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.