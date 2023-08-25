2,431,096 Shares in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Acquired by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,431,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,074,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLB. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COLB stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $19.65. 420,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,211. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.12). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COLB. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

