2,592 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.08.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $142.52 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The firm has a market cap of $120.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.11.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

