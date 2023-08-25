2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) CFO William D. Baird III Sells 7,031 Shares of Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) CFO William D. Baird III sold 7,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $38,600.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,049.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TSVT opened at $5.47 on Friday. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $17.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 157,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its stake in 2seventy bio by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 2seventy bio by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 521,748 shares during the period.

TSVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered 2seventy bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

