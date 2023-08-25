391 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 391 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in MSCI by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,296,000 after acquiring an additional 890,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MSCI by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 467,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after buying an additional 29,646 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,259,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,660,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in MSCI by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after buying an additional 251,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Bank of America began coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.83.

MSCI Stock Down 0.6 %

MSCI stock opened at $532.57 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.00 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $509.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.83.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.