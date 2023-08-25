411 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 411 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $191,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,901,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,485.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $191,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,901,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,335 shares of company stock valued at $12,461,940 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of META traded down $8.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,053,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,954,330. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The stock has a market cap of $715.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.