417,569 Shares in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 417,569 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of F.N.B. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after buying an additional 248,892 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 50,271 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in F.N.B. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

F.N.B. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FNB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.51. 23,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $14.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.08.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $409.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.15 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 10.52%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

