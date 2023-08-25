43,429 Shares in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Bought by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ImmunityBio

In other news, Director John Owen Brennan bought 25,000 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $70,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Owen Brennan bought 25,000 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $70,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Blaszyk bought 71,915 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $197,766.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,766.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of ImmunityBio stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

View Our Latest Report on ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio Profile

(Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.