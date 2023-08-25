453 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Marriott International by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,589,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,919,000 after purchasing an additional 258,859 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Marriott International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $2,819,495.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,005.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 19,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $4,014,387.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,221 shares in the company, valued at $9,286,132.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,005.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,223 shares of company stock worth $15,641,095. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MAR opened at $199.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.90 and a 1 year high of $210.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.40. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

