6,769 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 942,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,004,000 after buying an additional 142,421 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 44,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,402,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 293,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,486,000 after acquiring an additional 35,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,440 shares of company stock worth $9,178,780 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.69. 20,672,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,616,561. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.59. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $134.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

