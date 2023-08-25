805,000 Shares in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Bought by Cowen Investment Management LLC

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 805,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,000. Focus Impact Acquisition comprises approximately 2.2% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,080,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Performance

FIAC remained flat at $10.61 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 840. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50.

Focus Impact Acquisition Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

