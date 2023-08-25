986 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 880,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,152,000 after purchasing an additional 58,132 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,364,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,737,000 after purchasing an additional 79,050 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 259,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,832,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 123,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IVV stock traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $443.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,140,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,468. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $447.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

