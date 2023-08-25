Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 2,050 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.39. 711,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,569. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

