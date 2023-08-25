Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 65 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $721,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,704,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $538,889,000 after acquiring an additional 273,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.87. The company had a trading volume of 862,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,879. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $130.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.35.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.