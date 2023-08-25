Abbrea Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 111.4% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 240.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IGSB stock remained flat at $49.99 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,013. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.34. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $50.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

