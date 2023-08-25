Abbrea Capital LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,178,780 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

Alphabet stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.54. 12,650,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,565,023. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $134.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

