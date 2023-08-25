Abbrea Capital LLC Has $6.63 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.1% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,358,000 after buying an additional 354,084 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,712,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,014,473. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.88 and a 200-day moving average of $160.45. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $297.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.28.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

