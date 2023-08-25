Abbrea Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,233,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,044,000 after buying an additional 1,085,305 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 822,415.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,837,000 after buying an additional 649,708 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,032,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,182,000 after buying an additional 522,357 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock remained flat at $50.55 during trading hours on Friday. 414,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1351 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

