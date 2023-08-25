Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 24.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.53. The company had a trading volume of 409,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,694. The company has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.55. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.5996 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

