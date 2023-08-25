Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 1,327 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 49,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $36.59. 9,019,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,229,955. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $206.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.