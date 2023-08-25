Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 490 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,207 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,358,991,000 after buying an additional 12,189,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,682,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,134,486,000 after buying an additional 562,742 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after buying an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,893,493,000 after buying an additional 34,553,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.0 %

VZ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,391,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,845,844. The company has a market cap of $140.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $43.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

