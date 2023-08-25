AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Trustco Bank Corp N Y

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 3.8% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,274,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,789,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

