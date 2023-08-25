ABCMETA Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $733,754.49 and approximately $54.07 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00018506 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014871 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,976.60 or 1.00048251 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002498 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000734 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $62.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

