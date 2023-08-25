Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) CFO Scott D. Lipesky Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $1,214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,708,276.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,560,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,501. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.30.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.07 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after buying an additional 348,364 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth $580,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 91.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.