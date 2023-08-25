Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 0.8 %

ANF opened at $50.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $53.02.

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $4,250,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,079,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,387 shares of company stock valued at $11,214,903 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth about $506,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,637,000 after acquiring an additional 348,364 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

