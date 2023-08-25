Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 197 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Amgen worth $130,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,983,235,000 after purchasing an additional 174,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,439,213,000 after acquiring an additional 50,756 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.38. 1,749,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,881. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.