Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 84,728 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $119,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 303.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 998 shares of company stock valued at $378,025 in the last three months. 17.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BIO traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $381.78. The stock had a trading volume of 109,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,422. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $516.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $390.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.31.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.45. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

See Also

