Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,481 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $90,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,964,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,660,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $288.30. The company had a trading volume of 380,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.75 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.15.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.93.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

