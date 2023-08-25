Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $102.87 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,423,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 387,808 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Incyte worth $102,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,191,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,095,000 after purchasing an additional 142,584 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,217,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 555,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,176,000 after purchasing an additional 383,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Incyte from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,892. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.49.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $954.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.18 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

