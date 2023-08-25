Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $96.29 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 581,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 150,407 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $96,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 25,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.43.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.48. 630,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,892. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.61. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,008,604. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

