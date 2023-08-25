Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,892 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $106,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.07. 2,474,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,265,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

