Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $227,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,227,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,029,682.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

ACEL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,476. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $292.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.54 million. On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 516,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Articles

