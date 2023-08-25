Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $227,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,227,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,029,682.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
ACEL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,476. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $292.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.54 million. On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
