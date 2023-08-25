Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 176.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,943,000 after purchasing an additional 34,841 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Accenture by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Accenture by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,240,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $354,484,000 after purchasing an additional 85,737 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 220.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,547 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.55.

ACN stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $317.62. 68,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,368. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.13. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $327.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

