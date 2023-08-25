Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.55.

Accenture stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $315.05. The company had a trading volume of 340,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,683. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.95 and a 200-day moving average of $291.13. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The firm has a market cap of $209.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

