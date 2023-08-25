Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL) Insider Acquires £29,721.28 in Stock

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Free Report) insider Dan Wright purchased 92,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £29,721.28 ($37,919.47).

Accrol Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACRL stock opened at GBX 32.80 ($0.42) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.59 million, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 33.80. Accrol Group Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 21.60 ($0.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 37.03 ($0.47).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Accrol Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

About Accrol Group

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company produces and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

