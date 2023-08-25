Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Short Interest Down 78.6% in August

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the July 31st total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Acreage Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ACRDF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,510. Acreage has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in cultivating and processing cannabis plants; manufacturing branded consumer products; distributing cannabis flower and manufactured products; and retailing dosable cannabis products to consumers. The company's products appeal to medical and adult recreational use customers.

