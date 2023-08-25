Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Aldebaran Capital LLC

Aldebaran Capital LLC cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up 2.2% of Aldebaran Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Aldebaran Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,913,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,944,000 after buying an additional 2,403,962 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $742,922,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,575,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,383 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,555,000 after purchasing an additional 408,801 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,652,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,579,457. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.82. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $93.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. UBS Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Benchmark lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

