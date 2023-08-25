Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Down 94.0% in August

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the July 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Adecco Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 30,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Adecco Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AHEXY

Adecco Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.