Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Update

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the July 31st total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aditxt stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.99% of Aditxt at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aditxt Price Performance

Aditxt stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.22. 144,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,911. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average is $32.91. Aditxt has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $1,139.60.

About Aditxt

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

